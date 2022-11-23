Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $183.71

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.71 and last traded at $183.11, with a volume of 11409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.