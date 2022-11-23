GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $336.91 million and approximately $448,804.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

