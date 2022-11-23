General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.