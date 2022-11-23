General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

