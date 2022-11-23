General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

