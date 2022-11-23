Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Director Raju S. Kucherlapati Acquires 92,000 Shares

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) Director Raju S. Kucherlapati acquired 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gelesis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 161,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,417. Gelesis Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Get Gelesis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gelesis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gelesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gelesis by 564.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,494,379 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gelesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Gelesis by 1,480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 395,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 370,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gelesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.