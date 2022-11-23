GateToken (GT) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $383.75 million and $2.04 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00021528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.51131431 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,192,562.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

