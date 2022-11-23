G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $9,423.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00076663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00059146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022928 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

