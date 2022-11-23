FY2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.86 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

