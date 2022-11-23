FY2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Target Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.86 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
