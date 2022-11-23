FY2022 EPS Estimates for Better Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Better Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for Better Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

In related news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

