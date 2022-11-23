FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

