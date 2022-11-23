Fulton Financial Co. Announces None Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

