FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.02

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 17233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth $172,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
