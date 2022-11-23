freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

FRTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of freenet from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($32.65) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

