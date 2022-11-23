Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244,250 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $133,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

SWK opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

