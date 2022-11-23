Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.00% of Zebra Technologies worth $154,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

