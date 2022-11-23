Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 11.06% of Knowles worth $175,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 409.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 45.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $170,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

