Franklin Resources Inc. Has $184.37 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

