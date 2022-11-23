Franklin Resources Inc. Has $171.50 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $171,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,484,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:H opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.