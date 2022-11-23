Franklin Resources Inc. Has $160.94 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.96% of Ares Management worth $160,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after purchasing an additional 430,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

