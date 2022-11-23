Franklin Resources Inc. Has $149.98 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $149,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.90. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

