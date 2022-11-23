Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,048 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $130,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $205.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

