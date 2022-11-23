Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Corteva worth $143,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

