Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of BWX Technologies worth $126,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

