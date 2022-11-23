Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Univar Solutions worth $136,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

