Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.26% of Open Text worth $128,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,751,000 after buying an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,258,000 after purchasing an additional 636,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

