Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 656,609 shares.The stock last traded at $143.58 and had previously closed at $143.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 246.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

