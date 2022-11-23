Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of Fortis worth $181,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after buying an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after buying an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after buying an additional 1,877,025 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after buying an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,811,000 after buying an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

