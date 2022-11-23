Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON FNX opened at GBX 185 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Fonix Mobile has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.69. The firm has a market cap of £185 million and a P/E ratio of 2,312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

