Fmr LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194,012 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.98% of AbbVie worth $2,666,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,294,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

