Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fmr LLC owned about 9.34% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $6,015,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $739.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,159. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $726.64 and its 200-day moving average is $654.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

