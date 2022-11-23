Fmr LLC Buys 1,061,754 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.43% of Linde worth $3,487,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Linde by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Linde by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 12,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $342.51. 10,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,976. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.55. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.