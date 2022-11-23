Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.62

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.
Further Reading
