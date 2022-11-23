Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 7.9%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 5,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,277,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

