Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Five9 Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $9,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

