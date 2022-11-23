FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $35,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.