First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter.

