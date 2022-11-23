First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
