First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.