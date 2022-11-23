First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.