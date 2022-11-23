First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

