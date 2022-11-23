First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

TSE FM traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.23. The company had a trading volume of 516,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,099. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

