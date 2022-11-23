First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 672340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$160.45 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

