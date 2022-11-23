First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,373,000 after acquiring an additional 940,869 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 132,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,874. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

