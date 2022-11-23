First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

