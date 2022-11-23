First Interstate Bank Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $11,364,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.60. 5,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,044. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

