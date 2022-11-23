First Interstate Bank Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $211.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. The company has a market capitalization of $400.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

