First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 4,862 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 37,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 212,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. 56,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,992. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

