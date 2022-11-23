Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,661,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

