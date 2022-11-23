Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 953 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

