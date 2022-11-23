Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 5,162 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

